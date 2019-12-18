The members of First Lutheran Church in Barron extend a special invitation to everyone to join them for a special worship service as members of “Mood Swing” lead a celebration of Christmas at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at First Lutheran Church.
“Mood Swing” is a group of four women who have loved to sing together for years. They first collaborated in 1998 as the cast of “Nunsense” with the Northern Star Theater Company in Rice Lake, but they have known each other and sung in different events together all the way back to their high school and college years. They have forged a close friendship, and share similar values—love of family, joyful living, compassionate service, abundant laughter, and faith in God.
Mary Shearer, Valeri Scheps, Angela Hierlmeier, and Kristin Warner will share The Christmas Story, interwoven with music from Kathy Mattea’s Good News album. You will be invited to join in singing favorite carols and hymns as preparations are made for the Christ Child’s coming. A love offering will provide folks with an opportunity to support the work and ministry of “Mood Swing.” Invite your friends to join you!
