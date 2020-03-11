For the sixth year, Mayo Clinic Health System is pleased to offer its Hometown Health Grant program. This program seeks to improve the health of communities in Northwest Wisconsin. The grant application is open to nonprofit organizations in Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.
Last year, $155,000 was issued in grants to nine nonprofit organizations.
The Hometown Health Grant program supports innovative efforts to improve mental health, prevent obesity, reduce chronic disease, and address substance use and alcohol misuse. Grant awards generally range from $5,000 to $20,000, with a maximum of $25,000. Grant awards are made for projects that demonstrate exceptional local significance and impact.
“We are thrilled to invest funds into community health improvement efforts through this competitive grant process,” says Sara Carstens, director of Community Engagement and Wellness for Mayo Clinic Health System. “We’ve had the opportunity to support projects that have shown significant impact on top community health needs across Northwest Wisconsin. We look forward to expanding this impact and strengthening partnerships through this next cycle of funding.”
For a complete list of application requirements and to apply by April 30, visit the Hometown Health Grant page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.