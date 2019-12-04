“Ripcord”, by David Lindsay-Abaire, comedy, May 27-June 6.
“Doubt”, by John Patrick Shanley, drama, June 17-June 27.
“Legally Blonde”, by Heather Hatch, Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, musical, July 8-July 18.
“Aboveboard”, by Peter Bloedel and Emily Kimball, comedy, July 29-Aug. 8.
***“The Boys in Autumn”, by Bernard Sabath, drama, Aug. 12-15
“The Great American Trailer Park: The Musical”, by Betsy Kelso, Music and Lyrics by David Nehls, Musical, Aug. 26-Sept. 5
***This is a season extra, not part of the season ticket, and cannot be used in place of the regular season shows.
