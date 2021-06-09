Barron VFW member Larry Johnson is receiving a VFW national firefighter award on Wednesday, June 23, at a VFW patriotic rally in Green Bay. It is part of the VFW state convention. The public is invited to attend. Registration for the convention is due by June 14 and is available at vfwwi.org.
