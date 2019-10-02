Recent gifts from Barron Electric Cooperative, a $5,000 donation, and $1,900, from the Barron Somali community, have helped the Barron Kiwanis Foundation get closer to its goal of raising $225,000 for a new play structure at Anderson Park.
Barron Electric Cooperative and CoBank marked the start of Co-Op Month (October) to make their $5,000 donation to the Barron Kiwanis Club to help with the cost of a new and modern playground at Anderson Park in Barron.
In the meantime, local resident Isaak Mohamed, who works for the Barron Area School District, engaged in a door-to-door campaign among members of the Somali community, and raised an additional $1,900 in contributions.
Barron Kiwanis has improved Anderson Park by planting trees, providing cleanup, building a skate-park, and raising funds for a pair of three-season the pavilions used for a variety of events.
The $225,000 play structure is scheduled to be built in the summer of 2020. The playground is designed to be safe, inclusive, and accessible for all.
The local Kiwanis club won a Kiwanis International playground grant for $25,000 for the structure. Donations are still being accepted and can be addressed to Karolyn Bartlett, 517 14 ½ Street, Dallas, Wis., 54733.
According to Dallas Sloan, Barron Electric general manger, the $5,000 donation includes a match from Barron Electric’s lender, CoBank, which administers the Sharing Success Program.
Tom Halverson, president and CEO of CoBank, remarked, “Your generosity and commitment to community is commendable, and we are delighted to join you in support of such a worthy cause.”
