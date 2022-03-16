For small communities in Wisconsin, there’s no experience like watching the hometown team play at a state high school sports tournament.
Cameron will be lucky enough to do so this week, as its boys’ basketball team will participate in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at the Kohl Center, Madison.
According to Dave Gerber, Cameron School District athletic director, a student fan bus will leave the high school at 2 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 17, 2022, for the 226-mile trip to Madison.
Game time is 6:35 p.m., he added. School district social media indicates that it will cost $20 for a student to ride the bus and buy a ticket to the game.
If Cameron wins its first-round game against Milwaukee Academy of Science, the championship game is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, Gerber said.
The WIAA is arranging hotel accommodations for 15 Cameron players and five coaches, according to Gerber. Other local attendees (such as cheerleaders, additional staff and others) will make their own travel and hotel arrangements, he added.
For those who plan to watch the game on television, WQOW Channel 18, Eau Claire, will carry tomorrow night’s game live from Madison.
According to sources reached Monday, March 14, the game will be on TV at the following Cameron establishments:
ZBar, 109 N. Sixth St., (715) 457-5198.
Ben & Maggie’s Town Pump, 807 W. Main St., (715) 458-2483.
Cameron House, 106 Arlington Ave., (715) 458-2389.
The Webb, 704 Main St., (715) 458-9322.
Buck N Beams Bar & Campground, 1277 Creamery Road (20th Street), (715) 458-2990.
The Webb and the Town Pump will be hosting dartball games tomorrow night, but will televise the game as well, sources said.
The WIAA also has the “Magic of March” app available for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more. Live coverage of the tournaments is also on iOS or Android phones and tablets.
