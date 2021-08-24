Experts in wild mushroom identification, cuisine and more are coming to the area on Sept. 9-12 for the Barronett Trip-County Mushroom Foray.
“A really cool staff is coming in from around the country,” said event organizer, mushroom cultivator and author Tavis Lynch, of Cumberland. “World renowned chefs will be the highlight of the event.”
Cooking demos feature chefs Chad Hyatt (author of the “Mushroom Hunter's Kitchen”), and Forager Chef Alan Bergo (author of “The Forager Chef's Book of Flora: Recipes and Techniques for Edible Plants from Garden, Field, and Forest”). Hyatt has also cooked in variety of restaurants and private clubs around the San Francisco Bay area. Bergo was previously executive chef of The Salt Cellar and Lucia’s restaurant, as well as sous chef to Lenny Russo at St. Paul’s famed Heartland restaurant.
Other meals will be catered by Hilltop Retreat, Red Brick Cafe, Bistro 63 and the 20-Mile store.
Thursday evening the foray will kick off with a cocktail hour and dinner event.
Friday and Saturday will include group forays during the day, exploring Barron, Burnett, Washburn counties. This involves getting into the woods and learning all about the fungal life on the trails of the woods. Teachers will be leading groups to discuss the fungal finds along the journey.
“There’s walks each day with some of the top experts in the world,” said Lynch.
Lectures will be given for all skill levels to enhance the knowledge of all attendees. There’s also nighttime mushroom forays with UV lights.
Experts include the likes of Britt Bunyard, pHD, editor-in-chief go “Fungi” magazine; Patrick Leacock, PhD, of the Field Museum of Natural History and Art Institute of Chicago; and Sam Thayer and Melissa Price, of Bruce-based Forager’s Harvest. Thayer
The cost for the 4-day event is $150. Free camping is available.
For more information and to sign up, email mushroomtavis@gmail.com or click the Eventbrite.
