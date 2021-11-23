Spud donation

Barron Electric teamed up with Nuto Farms to donate 4,500 pounds of potatoes to food patries. Pictured, in front, are Barron Electric representatives: Jody Thill and Dee Abbott, James Patton representing the Barron Food Pantry, and in back, Ann Stephens representing the Barron Food Pantry and Bobbie Mayfield representing Barron Electric Cooperative.

Barron Electric Cooperative employees recently teamed up with member Nuto Farms to deliver over 4,500 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries in Barron, Birchwood, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Hayward, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Spooner, and Turtle Lake.

The potatoes were delivered to the food pantries in time for the families to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Aaron Torud, Barron Electric General Manager, remarked, “I’m impressed with our team of employees who continue to show their support and concern for our communities.”

Barron Electric Cooperative serves more than 19,000 members in eight counties. Their dedicated staff lives by the mission of providing reliable electric service to members and improving the quality of life in the areas they serve.