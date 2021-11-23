Barron Electric teamed up with Nuto Farms to donate 4,500 pounds of potatoes to food patries. Pictured, in front, are Barron Electric representatives: Jody Thill and Dee Abbott, James Patton representing the Barron Food Pantry, and in back, Ann Stephens representing the Barron Food Pantry and Bobbie Mayfield representing Barron Electric Cooperative.