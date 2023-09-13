Royal Credit Union (Royal) will be hosting a Shred Event at the Rice Lake Royal office, located at 1421 S Main St, Rice Lake, from Friday, Sept. 15 – Monday, Sept. 18.
Shred Events are an opportunity for Members and the general public to properly dispose of their personal documents and files for free. Royal is partnering with document management and destruction company, Shred Away, to safely dispose of documents.
This year’s event is drop-off only; At drop-off events, attendees can bring their shred into the office during regular lobby hours and place their shred into secured bins.
A limit of two brown paper grocery bags or one file-sized box per person will be enforced at the event to ensure everyone has a chance to shred their most critical documents.
It is recommended to limit the documents you bring to those that contain confidential information such as social security numbers, financial account numbers, or other secure information. Acceptable items to shred include personal records, bills, receipts, bound paper, file folders, and CDs.
