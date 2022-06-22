Nine and one-half years after it opened, Ray’s Market, Ridgeland, is about to change hands.
Owner Ray Glaser has sold the business to longtime employee Ashlee Coates, of Colfax. She will take over on July 1, 2022.
Coates, who has been working at the market for just over three and one-half years, suggested the sale to Glaser about 18 months ago.
“We started to talk about it seriously in February of this year, when it looked like I’d need hip replacement surgery,” Glaser said during an interview on Monday, June 13.
Glaser said that his surgery is scheduled for the same day that the sale of the store becomes official – July 1.
He said he was happy someone wanted to continue the business.
Coates “has a passion for this business, and that’s rare,” Glaser said.
“Her motivation comes from her love for small communities.”
“I’ve always had a passion for food,” she added. “I love people, I love the camaraderie of small towns, listening to farmers talk. I am from a small town, myself, and I love seeing generations grow up and stay within the communities they were born in. I feel as if I was born in the wrong generation. When people talk about the old days, I feel like I would’ve fit in very well.”
In the Colfax area, where she grew up, Coates had a lot of food-related experience. She said that she worked as a waitress and certified nursing assistant through her late teens and early adulthood.
“I grew up baking,” she said. “My grandparents have always owned some kind of food-related business.”
One of her grandmothers, Marcelline Popple, owned and operated Popple’s Café in Colfax. Her other grandmother, Bernadette Anderson, owned two Colfax area businesses, including the Albertville Bar and Restaurant, and Club 40, a bar and grill between Colfax and Bloomer.
“I often stopped there while we were out snowmobiling,” Glaser said.
Coates and her husband, Colfax welder Jesse Coates, are the parents of 14-year-old twins, Austin and Ellyssa. The Coats also run their own beef farm.
When Coates takes over, she’ll continue a business established nearly a decade ago. Ray and Betty Glaser opened the store in December 2012, not long after the closure of nearby Jorstad’s Store, a longtime fixture in the Ridgeland business community.
Ray said the deli is housed in a building that is over a century old.
“It was a stable at one time. I think there still may be some logs in the walls,” he said. “When I was growing up, it was a welding shop with dirt floors. Then, Tom Bonkrude turned it into a convenience store in the 1980s. They had a couple gas pumps, and you could rent videocassette recorders and movies. Later on, they sold used cars here.”
The store, a favorite stopping place for morning coffee drinkers and lunchtime diners, sells a large variety of meats, cheese, baked goods and frozen food. Coates said she hopes to expand the deli and, also, to sell more fresh fruit and vegetables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.