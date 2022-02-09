Northwest Wisconsin had its day in Madison last week. The Heart of the North Group, comprised of people from Barron, Sawyer, Rusk, and Washburn counties, met with numerous state officials to discuss issues that are important to the region on Thursday, Feb. 3.
In its 10th year, the group is diverse and non-partisan.
More than 30 people are involved, splitting into committees covering tourism, natural resources, education, economic development, transportation and public health. For example, the public health committee lobbied for additional college nursing programs, expanding mental health and psychiatric bed capacity and more drug addiction treatment grants.
Participants usually load a bus and head down to Madison, but for the past two years the event has been conducted virtually.
Barron County Highway Commissioner Mark Servi has been involved in Heart of the North since 2014 and chairs the transportation committee.
“We had input and representation from all four counties as well as several citizens involved in our group this year. We worked together in developing the issues, as well as presenting our issues. We get better at telling our story every year,” said Servi.
This year the transportation committee focuses primarily on funding and road work zone safety.
“Here in Barron County we have vehicles hit plow trucks every year. But the greatest risk is when crew members are boots on the ground working. We have had a worker hit by a car,” said Servi.
He said that more can be done legislatively and in terms of educating the public to make work zones safer.
“Our greatest fear is having a coworker injured or worse,” said Servi. “These incidents can be prevented, and the law changes would help change the culture of the drivers and make all that work on the road systems safer.”
Regarding transportation funding, Servi said there has long been a shortage of funding in comparison to infrastructure needs.
“When we are annually performing projects on roughly 50-60% of the system that we should be addressing, it is not hard to see why it is not possible to keep up,” said Servi.
The committee met with several legislators and DOT representatives, and Servi said they had good discussions.
“I think the Legislators understand the issue, and try to provide funding and programs that are helpful,” he said.
Education
The education committee is chaired by Barron Area School District Superintendent Diane Tremblay, who is in her fourth year with the group. She said her group had a list of 10 priorities, dealing with school funding, student health and helping students with special needs, be it a disability or learning English.
“The issues that I am most passionate about are all centered around what is best for our Golden Bears and could help us maximize our academic programming for our students,” she said.
Tremblay listed her top three priorities as predictable and sustainable school funding; helping students with disabilities; and improving children’s mental health.
Regarding funding, Tremblay said there are adjustments that can be made to make school funding more equitable. The committee also recommended providing extra funding to school districts for each economically disadvantaged student, for students with disabilities and also additional funding for English learners.
Regarding mental health, the committee stated, “While we greatly appreciate the school mental health investments made in the last two state budgets, we believe a stronger, long-term commitment from the state is required to meet this challenge.”
The committee recommended providing more financial support for services provided by school psychologists, nurses, counselors and social workers, and to increase School Mental Health Services Collaboration Grant Program funding to support more school districts in connecting students to needed mental health services.
Youth Involvement
The Heart of the North group includes people of all ages, including youths like Henry Pike, of Cameron; Rahma Mahamud, of Barron; and Peyton Kupper, of Rice Lake.
Mahamud joined the group to advocate for the issues affecting Somalis and other immigrants in the community, including employment.
“Since my parents are both foreign parents, most jobs wouldn’t take them because English is their second language,” she said.
Rahma said she was grateful to have the opportunity to tell her story and learn throughout the experience.
“I really like the people I met. It was really interesting to see their opinions on the topics and helped me understand a different perspective about the topic. I was just happy to be part of it. I Learned a lot and love to see that there’s people who still care,” said Mahamud.
Pike is a veteran of the group, participating for a third year.
“I first heard about Heart of the North through my participation in the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce Young Ambassador Program, and I knew right away it was something to pursue as it combines civics and economics, two of my biggest interests,” he said.
Pike chose to be part of the economic development committee this year.
“I have focused on issues related to economic development, which is what allows everything else to function. From workforce housing to broadband, I have really enjoyed advocating for the critical infrastructure that we rely on as businesses, and as families,” he said.
While Heart of the North is essentially a lobbying group, it is apolitical in its nature.
“An important part of HON is its nonpartisan focus,” said Pike. “The adults and students who come together from four different counties work on developing and articulating issues that impact all of northwestern Wisconsin. Participants model civic-mindedness and problem-solving in an atmosphere of mutual respect.”
Kupper said she appreciated that state officials were willing to listen.
“They didn’t look at me like I was just a kid. It was nice to see that they actually cared about what I had to say. They had respect for me.”
Kupper, a student at the Cameron Academy of Virtual Education, said there were many issues she was passionate about, but she focused on natural resources.
“I am really passionate about leading a sustainable life,” she said.
The natural resources group spoke in favor of bills seeking to create more funding streams for solar energy projects and raise public awareness of the value of solar. The group also touched on forestry issues.
“Heart of the North has people who really care,” said Kupper. “I think it’s a great thing for any student to do.”
New participants, youth or adults, are welcome to get involved for the 2023 Heart of the North Day. For more information, visit hondays.com or email chamber@rice-lake.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.