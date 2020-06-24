Ryan Erickson, a 2017 graduate of Barron High School and the son of Roger and Ruth Erickson, has been awarded a Wisconsin FFA Foundation Post-Secondary Scholarship.
Erickson earned a scholarship awarded by the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, the foundation announced Wednesday June 10, 2020.
It was one of 40 scholarships awarded to 40 Wisconsin FFA members from 33 chapters, all of whom are enrolled either in high school or in postsecondary education.
In all, the foundation awarded $32,070 in post-secondary scholarships.
Scholarships are awarded to candidates who must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA, and who also maintain an acceptable scholastic record.
The Foundation is thankful to the generous industry and individual donors who make this program possible through annual and endowment contributions.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarships continue to thrive and advance the organization’s mission of supporting agricultural education opportunities throughout Wisconsin.
