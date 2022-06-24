A 22-year-old Cumberland man will serve 15 years in the state prison at Waupun in connection with the Dec. 29, 2020 shooting death of a 45-year-old Barron man outside a home on North Mill Street in the city of Barron, county Circuit Court documents said.
Clayton M. Lauritsen was sentenced Thursday afternoon, June 23, 2022. He had been in the Barron County Jail since pleading guilty to an amended charge of “unclassified felony murder” on Feb. 9, 2022. Prosecutors had originally charged Lauritsen with first-degree intentional homicide, a crime punishable by a life sentence.
In late December 2020, Lauritsen was charged with the shooting death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson of Barron, who intervened in behalf of another man following a high-speed car chase that started in the city of Rice Lake and ended on North Mill Street.
On June 23, Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Bitney ordered that Lauritsen be given credit for 424 days already served in jail in connection with the original charge.
Upon his release from prison, Lauritsen also faces a two and one-half month jail sentence in connection with an unrelate 2021 arrest on charges of criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and two counts of felony bail jumping, court records said.
