Dozens of young people performed in front of hundreds of guests on Saturday night, Jan. 18, 2020, for the third annual Barron County Talent Show.
The event is a fundraiser for the Barron High School choral and instrumental music departments. Entries are invited from schools throughout Barron County, and from as far away as Baldwin.
Prizewinning performances include:
PreK-3rd Grade:
First: Arietta and Evelyn Andreasen-Barron
Second: Elanor Greene-St. Joseph’s, Rice Lake, Rankin Mathews-Barron (tie)
4th Grade-7th Grade:
First: Collin Duncan-Barron
Second: Nathan Boesl-Prairie Farm
8th Grade-12th Grade
First: Julia Moran-Cherney and James Meyer-St. Joseph’s, Rice Lake
Second: Aurora Moline, Birchwood
People’s Choice Award: Julia Moran-Cherney and James Meyer, St. Joseph’s, Rice Lake
Overall Grand Prize: Esther Mashak-Barron
Volunteers included Justin Fonfara, Eli Metcalf, Reda Stokes, Delaney Willers, Taylor Lytle, Patrick Pedersen, Courtney Lanners, Tara Glaser, Haylie Powers, Heavan Hightower, Michael Nichols, Hallie Jerome, Paul Lytle, Amie Kurtz, Allison Roppe, Norm Yamada, Michelle Glaser, Mary Porter, Judy Folstad, Heidi Olson-Hong, Sally Ellison, Paula McDaniel.
Proceeds will help pay for a high school music trip to Chicago Trip May 7-10.
“We will sight-see, take in a Broadway show and see the Blue Man Group,” said Jocelyn Dietsche, choral music teacher. “We also plan to go on an architectural boat tour, learn about the culture of music and history in Chicago, and eat a Chicago-style pizza!”
A complete list of performers accompanies this story.
