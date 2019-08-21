The Barron Chamber of Commerce has announced the next Music in the Park event will be combined with the Chamber’s annual Business & Industry Day Celebration. The music and business salute will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Anderson Park.
The business recognition presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. with Jennie-O Turkey Store the honored recipient. Dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. following the Chamber salute compliments of the Turkey Store, with proceeds to Relay for Life.
The $6 a plate dinner will include Sloppy Joes or hot dogs, fruit, chips and a drink. Complimentary homemade ice cream and cake will be provided the Barron Chamber of Commerce. The country music band, Rex Cactus, will provide the music beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Businesses are invited to promote what they have to offer by setting up a vendor booth. The event will include crafts and vendor booths from Swan Beach Vendor events Event sponsors include WEStconsin Credit Union, Barron Veterinary Clinic, Ltd., Jennie-O Turkey Store and Cupboard & Closet/Clergy Association; and Johnson, Agen, Kupferschmidt & Assoc.
