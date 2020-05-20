The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to end the state’s “Safer at Home” order a week early has enabled various eating and drinking establishments to reopen – within still-existing COVID-19 health guidelines.
According to a survey of social media posts from various businesses, the local establishments are reacting to the court ruling in a number of ways.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, May 18, Jen’s Choppin Block, Dallas, reminded customers that the place would be closed that day and Tuesday, May 19, “as we continue to ramp back up” toward an eventual reopening.
Across town at Pine Crest Golf Course, it was announced that league golf for ladies would start Wednesday, May 27. The clubhouse was opened as of May 15 – with social distancing guidelines.
In Barron, Seasons Café posted Thursday, May 14, that staff had “spent a long day preparing to open dine-in seating again on Friday, May 15.
“We want our customers and staff to be safe during this time,” the post added. “Temporarily, we will have limited seating to allow proper distancing, and our hours will not go back to full time yet.”
At Cameron’s Roush’s Sports Bar & Grill, a May 15 post informed customers that the business wouldn’t open to full capacity – just yet.
“Let’s all hope this pandemic is no longer a threat soon,” the post said.
At Prairie Farm, Gosnell’s Packer Inn informed customers May 14 that it had reopened.
“We are taking extra precautions as well,” the post said. “We have hand sanitizer around the bar for customer and staff use. We have plenty of bleach and disinfectant and will be cleaning quite often.”
Barron’s Rolling Oaks Supper Club & Lounge informed customers it would reopen Saturday, May 16, including the dining room, bar area and porch room.
“Our staff will follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) guidelines to maintain a safe and healthy environment,” the post added
On May 15, the Cameron House advised customers that while the dining room “is closed, … you can dine in the bar or on the deck, or just call ahead for your order to go.”
