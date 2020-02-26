Forty-one years ago the Barron Spotlighters performed their first play at the Barron County Courthouse auditorium. They later moved to the lower level of Rolling Oaks Supper Club. During Valentine’s Day weekend in 2020, they went “back to their roots”, and again performing at the Rolling Oaks Supper Club. This time the performance was a dinner theatre “Adventures in Mating”, playwright Joseph Scrimshaw, a hilarious comedy guided at many points during the production by the audience.
The play is an interactive comedy about a blind date gone wrong. The show starred Shannon Paul Abel and Jackson Liedl as the protagonists and Stephen Mitchell as the ever-patient waiter. Lots of issues arose during the date, and whenever there was a decision to be made, the waiter rang a little bell, paused the show, and took a poll on which decision the “audience” would make when presented with the same choice. Depending on how they chose, the waiter instructed a tech person to go to a certain page, and the show would resume. The result was hilarious, as among other things, the audience twice chose an option that “killed” off one of the actors. When that happened, the waiter gave them another chance to choose a different option, and the show continued.
Ann Leistikow, Barron Spotlighters president, worked in partnership with Dave and Karen Schoonover of Rolling Oaks who prepared the dinner while Barron Spotlighters prepared the show. Dinner Friday and Saturday was a choice of options. On Sunday a chicken and ribs dinner was featured, served buffet style. Members of Barron Spotlighters assisted Rolling Oaks staff with taking tickets, seating people, and performing whatever else was needed at each performance. Thrivent Financial was a show sponsor.
While some adjustments may need to be made, all who attended thought the idea was great and recommended it be done again. Barron Spotlighters hopes to comply. In fact, the group is considering several new options as the 2020-2021 season approaches. Currently scheduled is the classic drama “The Crucible”, and the classic comedy “Noises Off”. In addition, the Spotlighters are considering another dinner theatre, perhaps near Christmas, as well as a musical and other special events.
In the meantime, to complete their 2019-20 season, the Spotlighters is rehearsing “Little Women”, which is based on the classic novel by the same name written by Louisa Mae Alcott. It will open in the Barron Area Community Center March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and continues March 14, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2:30 p.m. The show features a family of “little women” as they try to survive during the Civil War in the absence of their father.
