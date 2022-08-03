A year of joyful celebration is planned for the 125th anniversary of Silver Creek Lutheran Church’s founding and all are invited.
A 125th Anniversary Committee has been working hard to prepare a special celebration for Silver Creek Lutheran and invite you and your family to the upcoming Anniversary Weekend. The church is hosting a celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.
On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., an excellent assortment of food will be provided by Silver Creek Church, along with special music, visiting with former pastors, and opportunities for wandering the church, cemetery and grounds.
Memorabilia and photos relating to the church will also be on display. At 2 p.m. a presentation will be given on the church’s history.
On Sunday, a special service starts at 9 a.m. and features a quartet of singers from the Christus Chorus, the Concordia University St. Paul Concert Choir and LCMS District President Lueck.
Another wonderful meal will be provided after services.
As stated in a press release, “It’s amazing to think about, but it was 125 years ago that a small group of people gathered together with the desire to build a church to grow their faith and secure a resting place for future generations to do the same.
“It’s doubly amazing to realize their hopes and faith remain over a century later.
“In the last 125 years of ‘Immanuel’ Silver Creek Lutheran history, many families have joined and visited in worship. Many families who are descendants of the members who signed the charter in 1897 are still very active in this small, simple and richly blessed country church.
“Nothing uplifts and refreshes the spirit more than a weekly reflection of God’s love and hope, then stepping out of our church doors and viewing His beauty in the valley, creek and woods that surround us atop our hill.”
The church is located in rural Clayton on County Road D (483 7th Avenue) and has held many special worship services.
April 24 was in celebration of the actual date on the charter of April 13. The very first worship service was Easter Sunday in 1897.
On May 15, guest pastor John Eggert visited. Eggert is a homegrown member of Silver Creek congregation who was ordained and commissioned as a missionary. His first assignment was to the Papua New Guinea mission field. He and his wife, Jeanette, served there for many years.
John later became an Adjunct Instructor of Theology at Concordia University in Portland, Ore., in 2001. In January to August of 2019, he served as the vacancy pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church while the congregation completed a self-study to determine the pastoral needs of the congregation. At the end of August, they called him as the regular pastor. He accepted and was officially installed as the Holy Cross pastor on Sept. 14, 2019, to present.
On June 12, former Pastor Joel Hoelter visited as the guest pastor. Hoelter faithfully served Silver Creek from November 1981 through January 1994. He then took a call to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, where he served for 12 years. He was elected LCMS North Wisconsin District President in 2006 through 2010. He is currently in retirement.
On July 24, former Pastor Norman Peterson visited. Peterson served faithfully until his retirement in 2009.
Coming up Sept. 24, the church will host former Pastor Clinton Hoff. Pastor Hoff came from serving a vacancy at a Minnesota church in April 2010 and faithfully served until 2015, when he became a missionary in Prague, Czech Republic, and later Pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran in Ridgecrest, Calif., where he is serving at present.
The church’s press release stated, “The community is welcome, and while we realize many people may have moved on to other churches, or even moved away from the area, we would love for you and your family to return to and celebrate with us.
“Those that are not able to attend but would like to send a memorial gift or memory, or are interested in purchasing a soon-to-be published Historical Booklet of the church and members, please address the correspondence to the 125th Anniversary Committee at Silver Creek Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 21, Clayton, WI 54004.”
Memory and memorial gifts will be included in the church’s newsletter, and a committee is looking at a special gift to be dedicated to the church following the celebrations.
“The anniversary theme ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’ is a great way to look back over the blessings of the past 125 years and look forward to the future with anticipation for what the Lord is going to do in the coming years,” the press release read.
For questions, feel free to call Laura Andersen at 715-243-9585, Toni Grosskreutz at 715-977-0422, Pam Fall at 715-641-1910 or Al Thill at 715-641-0927. The church is also active on Facebook at “Silver Creek Lutheran Church.”
