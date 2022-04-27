Drivers are going to have a tough time going anywhere in northwest Wisconsin this summer without seeing orange cones.
Hwys. 8, 48, 53, 63 and 70 all have major projects happening.
While inconvenient to be happening all at once, each road has quality and safety issues that are overdue to be addressed, according to Beth Cunningham, a project manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation based in Spooner.
Work started this week on Hwy. 8, which will be renovated from the from west edge of Barron all the way to Hwy. P in Almena.
The east-west corridor is being resurfaced and shoulders widened from three feet to five feet. Edge and centerline rumble strips will be added.
In Poskin, storm sewer construction is happening at 9 ½ St. intersection, and the retaining wall and steps west of 9 ¾ St. will be removed and the slope graded.
Traffic control will be controlled with flagging during construction, which is expected to wrap up in July.
Lanes will be open during weekends.
Just off Hwy. 8, Hwy. T is closed for a bridge repair over the Vermillion River.
In April, work began on resurfacing northbound lanes of Hwy. 53 from Hwy. 8 to the south county line. That project is expected to last until September.
One lane will remain open but the rest area between Chetek and New Auburn will be closed at some point for renovations.
Hwy. 48 will be impacted in a couple spots.
Bridge replacement is underway in Cumberland over the Hay River. There will be single-lane closures, controlled by traffic signals, until August.
Later this year, Hwy. 48 is being renovated from the intersection of Hwy. 25 to the Rice Lake city limits at West Avenue (19th Street). From July through October, crews will be working on resurfacing and a right-hand turn lane will be added at Hwy. V.
In Polk County, Hwy. 63 is being resurfaced from Hwy. J, south of Clayton, to Hwy. 8 at Turtle Lake. Work is happening from mid-June to mid-August. There will be single-lane closures controlled with flagging.
Hwy. 63 and 70 are being severely impacted at Spooner and Trego.
The Hwys. 63 and 70 intersection is closed.
Hwy. 70 in Spooner is expected to reopen in May, but parts of Hwy. 63 will be closed through November.
Hwy. 70 is also being resurfaced from Hwy. 53 to Hwy. M, resulting in single-lane closures from May through September.
A new interchange at Hwys. 53 and 63 is also projected for completion by the end of the year, with a number of temporary detours being used in the meantime. Hwy. 53 is also having pavement replaced near Spooner between Pine Grove and Wildcat roads. One lane will be closed at a time in both directions.
As for Hwy. 25, improvement are a long way off, scheduled for 2028 and 2029, said Cunningham.
