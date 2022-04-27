Traffic was reduced to a single lane on Monday, April 25, 2022, as workers began installing new storm sewers alongside U.S. Hwy. 8 in Poskin. The power shovel in the photo was digging just north of the Flying Monkey bar and grill at the time the photo was taken. According to Beth Cunningham, project manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Poskin sewer construction work should take no more than three days to complete. Afterward, more construction will take place at culverts and other areas near Hwy. 8 between Almena and Barron. It’s part of a nearly $5.4 million WisDOT project to improve about eight miles of highway and associated infrastructure. Photo by Bob Zientara