Northwood Technical College’s loyal and generous donors continue to provide important financial assistance to the students Northwood Technical College serves. The Northwood Technical College Foundation awarded 225 scholarships for a total of $135,825 toward spring semester scholarships.

“Scholarships of any size help to relieve financial stress for a student, which makes a significant impact on their ability to focus on their studies and successfully complete their degree,” said Kim Pearson, Executive Director for Northwood Tech Foundation. “Every donor who has created a scholarship has a personal reason for their gift. Thanks to their generosity, we are changing lives and creating the workforce of tomorrow.”

Scholarships assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom supplies and more. Students receiving scholarships are listed by hometown, name, campus and program.

Barron

Fadumo Ahmed, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship

John Busse, Rice Lake, Financial Services, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship

Courteney Groveau, Rice Lake, Business Management, Administrative Office Opportunity Builder Scholarship

Matthew Hoff, Rice Lake, Accounting, Woita and Associates Financial Services Scholarship

Brianna Sullivan, Rice Lake, Administrative Coordinator, Wittkop Administrative Coordinator Scholarship

Austin Williams, Rice Lake, Construction and Cabinetmaking, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship - (RL)

Cameron

Madelyn Robel, Rice Lake, Early Childhood Education/E-CHiLD, Howard and Dode Miller Scholarship

Aurora Thompson, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship

Clayton

Landy Benson, New Richmond, Medical Administrative Professional, New Richmond Staff Scholarship

Corey Leslie, Rice Lake, Dental Assistant, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship

Colton Zacharias, Rice Lake, Welding, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship

Prairie Farm

Samantha Bowers, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship

Sophia Kieler, Rice Lake, Criminal Justice Studies, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship

Rice Lake

Daniel Brockman, Rice Lake, Welding, Paul Sturino Memorial Scholarship

Shantell Clark, Rice Lake, Early Childhood Education, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship

Courtney Durand, Rice Lake, University Transfer Degree - Associate to Bachelor’s/Arts, Rice Lake Alumni Association Scholarship

Brandi Gauthier, Rice Lake, Dental Assistant, Rice Lake Dental Assistant Scholarship

Bethany McAfee, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Mary Nedland Memorial Scholarship

Jesus Mejia, Rice Lake, Automotive Technician, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, William Charles Jones Scholarship and Rice Lake Families and Staff Scholarship

Lianna Muschinske, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship

Nicos Oben, Rice Lake, Automotive Technician, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship

Marissa Richards, Rice Lake, Gerontology - Aging Services Professional, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship

Daisy Spanel, Rice Lake, Human Resource Management, Secord Scholarship

Kristin Walton, Rice Lake, Human Services Associate, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship

Keiana Weyers, Rice Lake, Administrative Coordinator, Wittkop Administrative Coordinator Scholarship.