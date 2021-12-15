Northwood Technical College’s loyal and generous donors continue to provide important financial assistance to the students Northwood Technical College serves. The Northwood Technical College Foundation awarded 225 scholarships for a total of $135,825 toward spring semester scholarships.
“Scholarships of any size help to relieve financial stress for a student, which makes a significant impact on their ability to focus on their studies and successfully complete their degree,” said Kim Pearson, Executive Director for Northwood Tech Foundation. “Every donor who has created a scholarship has a personal reason for their gift. Thanks to their generosity, we are changing lives and creating the workforce of tomorrow.”
Scholarships assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom supplies and more. Students receiving scholarships are listed by hometown, name, campus and program.
Barron
Fadumo Ahmed, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship
John Busse, Rice Lake, Financial Services, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship
Courteney Groveau, Rice Lake, Business Management, Administrative Office Opportunity Builder Scholarship
Matthew Hoff, Rice Lake, Accounting, Woita and Associates Financial Services Scholarship
Brianna Sullivan, Rice Lake, Administrative Coordinator, Wittkop Administrative Coordinator Scholarship
Austin Williams, Rice Lake, Construction and Cabinetmaking, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship - (RL)
Cameron
Madelyn Robel, Rice Lake, Early Childhood Education/E-CHiLD, Howard and Dode Miller Scholarship
Aurora Thompson, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship
Clayton
Landy Benson, New Richmond, Medical Administrative Professional, New Richmond Staff Scholarship
Corey Leslie, Rice Lake, Dental Assistant, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship
Colton Zacharias, Rice Lake, Welding, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advancement Scholarship
Prairie Farm
Samantha Bowers, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship
Sophia Kieler, Rice Lake, Criminal Justice Studies, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship
Rice Lake
Daniel Brockman, Rice Lake, Welding, Paul Sturino Memorial Scholarship
Shantell Clark, Rice Lake, Early Childhood Education, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship
Courtney Durand, Rice Lake, University Transfer Degree - Associate to Bachelor’s/Arts, Rice Lake Alumni Association Scholarship
Brandi Gauthier, Rice Lake, Dental Assistant, Rice Lake Dental Assistant Scholarship
Bethany McAfee, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, Mary Nedland Memorial Scholarship
Jesus Mejia, Rice Lake, Automotive Technician, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, William Charles Jones Scholarship and Rice Lake Families and Staff Scholarship
Lianna Muschinske, Rice Lake, Nursing - Associate Degree, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship
Nicos Oben, Rice Lake, Automotive Technician, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship
Marissa Richards, Rice Lake, Gerontology - Aging Services Professional, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship
Daisy Spanel, Rice Lake, Human Resource Management, Secord Scholarship
Kristin Walton, Rice Lake, Human Services Associate, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship
Keiana Weyers, Rice Lake, Administrative Coordinator, Wittkop Administrative Coordinator Scholarship.
