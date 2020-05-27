Security Bank, which serves the communities of Ridgeland, Dallas, Sand Creek, New Auburn and Bloomer recently announced the development of the “Hometown COVID-19 Relief Grant.”
Through the assistance of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Security Bank set aside $20,000 to award to emergency medical technicians and fire departments in five towns where the institution’s offices are located.
“These men and women are our front line defense when there is a crisis, and this crisis is like no other as we all try to stay safe and well,” the bank said in an official press release.
“We are proud to be able to join the long list of community partners that have donated their resources in the past weeks.
“It has been heartwarming to watch how our communities have bonded and strengthened one another during this trying time,” the announcement said.
“Thanks to the amazing people who give their time and effort to keep us safe.”
