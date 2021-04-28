Ladies Golf meets May 11 at clubhouse in Barron Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Tuesday Ladies Golf meeting will be held May 11 at 5 p.m. at the clubhouse. A four-person scramble will tee off at 5:30. Persons with questions should call 715-637-9394. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's e-Edition Barron News-Shield To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Shopper e-Edition Shopper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Bell Press Publications Bloomer Advance The Chetek Alert Ladysmith News Rusk County Shopper Latest News A. O. Smith Reports First Quarter Results Florence Welch penning music and lyrics for Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby Noel Gallagher announces High Flying Birds Best Of album with two new tracks Jurnee Smollett to star in and executive produce Lou Lupita Nyong'o feels 'pensive' about Black Panther 2 Jonah Hill and Zoe Kravitz hint at fashion project with The Row Inte Q Hires Former Kohl's Leaders and Expands Loyalty, Analytics, and Customer Engagement Agency in Milwaukee Market Florence Pugh set to star in The Wonder Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJury finds Thomas guilty; sentencing set for June 18Barron school referendum result confirmed after recount; three more votes foundEvent center barn faces hurdles; County Board favors it, zoning committee opposes itChetek man allegedly attacked woman, 12-year-old girlWoman’s detective work helps to bag highway litterbugRice Lake officer struggles with knife-wielding womanBomb squad called for suspicious package in Rice LakeBarron woman arrested after police pursuit WednesdayAnother felony charge filed against Prairie Farm residentBarron man pleads guilty to sixth OWI charge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
