The parent company of KJ’s Fresh Market and other stores is 100 percent employee-owned.
JND Holdings President and CEO Keith Johanneson announced recently that all company stock is being transferred to an Employee Stock Ownership Program.
“This employee benefit plan reflects the organization leadership’s profound trust in its employees and their commitment to giving back to those who have helped build the company into the successful operation it is today,” the company stated in a press release.
JND Holdings was founded in 1940 by Johanneson’s parents when they opened a small country grocery store in Edinburg, North Dakota more than 80 years ago. Now headquartered in Bemidji, Minnesota and employing over 800 employees, the corporation operates more than 25 businesses. They include supermarkets—primarily KJ’s Fresh Market; liquor stores—MP Wine & Spirits; and convenience stores/gas stations—MP Express, and an array of real estate development entities in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Since 1940, many members of the Johanneson family have played an active role in the business, purchasing more retail stores, and expanding into new areas of business.
“JND Holdings has always been family focused, and I am proud to say that transferring the ownership to employees feels like transferring ownership to members of my own family. I would trust no one more than those who have helped build JND Holdings to what it is today to continue the Johanneson legacy. To me, JND Holdings will still feel like it is family owned,” said Johanneson.
He added, “I believe that, under employee ownership, JND Holdings will be positioned to make even more of a difference in the local communities in which they operate. I am excited to see how this new ownership impacts the lives of not only our employees, but also those of their family, friends and neighbors.”
Effective January 1, Randy Jaeger assumed the role of President of the company. Jaeger joined JND Holdings in 2014 as Vice President of Retail Operations. During his time in this position, he has played an essential role in vendor relations, advertising, store operations, and more.
Prior to joining JND Holdings, Jaeger was vice president of wholesale operations at Nash Finch—a corporation that has since merged with Grand Rapids, MI based Spartan Stores, creating SpartanNash.
SpartanNash is the primary supplier of products to JND Holdings.
