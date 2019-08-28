Tonight’s presentation of Music in the Park, compliments of the Barron Chamber of Commerce, will include the Chamber’s annual Business and Industry Day Salute. The honored business/industry this year is Jennie-O Turkey Store.
The business recognition presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. following the presentation, compliments of Jennie-O Turkey Store, with proceeds to Relay for Life.
The menu for the $6 per plate dinner includes Sloppy Joes or hot dogs, fruit, chips and a drink. Complimentary homemade ice cream and cake will be provided by the Barron Chamber.
The country music band, Rex Cactus, will provide the music beginning at 6:30 p.m.
