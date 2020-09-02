Sue Wohlk, former “teacher-in-charge” at Almena Elementary School, has transferred to a Grade 2 teaching position at Woodland Elementary School after a long tenure in her hometown.
Wohlk offered some thoughts about the job and the community in a recent message to the News-Shield.
The transfer took place because of low enrollment in Grade 2 and the fact that the Barron Montessori School is transitioning to Almena.
“My teaching career started teaching fifth grade at Riverview Middle School, Almena, then Woodland Elementary School,” she said. “I had an opportunity to transfer to the second grade at Almena.”
An experienced colleague shared some words of wisdom when Wohlk took the job: “It’s not a good idea to teach in the school your children attend, or teach in the town where you live.”
But, as it turned out, Wohlk taught two of her own three children, “all their lifelong friends, and I enjoyed the daily observations of their academic success in elementary school.”
By living and working in the town where she taught, Wohlk added, she was able to “develop a strong connection with the civic organizations and businesses in the Village of Almena.”
These organizations were of benefit to the school, she said.
“The VFW and Auxiliary knew the importance of promoting patriotism in the school and supported the school with planning meaningful Veteran’s and Memorial Day programs,” she said. “They also made monetary donations to the school, or purchased items for underprivileged children.”
The Almena Commercial Club provided donations every Christmas, or whenever a need arose. The Fire Department hosted yearly tours, and (Turtle Lake/Almena) Police Chief Al Gabe pays frequent visits.
“Along with community visitors, parents and grandparents at the annual Christmas program, we often exceeded the capacity of the gym,” Wohlk added.
Grade 2 students learned about their town during each school year.
“I appreciated the businesses that hosted our class,” she said.
She cited US Bank, Nordquist Trucking, Synergy Co-op, the Post Office, Greg’s Excavating, Almena Village Hall, and the Almena Meat Company.
“Testimony to the importance of supporting the Almena School was the large turnout of village residents at the annual Brat Feed and Book Fair,” Wohlk said.
“Lastly, the staff and students at the Almena School are great,” she said. “Because it’s a small school, there is a lot of interaction amongst the grade levels, and I could get to know students on a more personal level. The support of the administration team was always available, and all the superintendents that I worked for knew the importance of active, successful schools in the outlying buildings. The relationships between the administration and myself as Teacher-in-Charge was always supportive and encouraging.”
Wohlk said it is “exciting to see a strong, active Montessori School at Almena, along with our third and fourth grade. I am looking forward to working with my new Second Grade team at the Woodland School.”
