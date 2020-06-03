“Make Music Day,” a live event that was originally scheduled in several locations around Barron on Sunday June 21, 2020.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being switched to a virtual celebration, coordinator Maureen “Mo” Tollman said Monday, June 1, 2020.
“We had the venues set, the musicians lined up, and everything was set to go,” she said. “Then, the virus hit.”
Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread to more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries At first it was believed that the worldwide event would be postponed until next year.
“In April, I began to hear some rumors about a virtual event,” Tollman said. “There were a lot of phone calls and people in Barron said they were trying to figure something out.”
In times of pandemic and civil unrest, “music is essential,” she added. “Look at the video of Italians (in quarantine), singing to each other on their balconies.”
Over the past few weeks, local sponsors began to start planning for a virtual event on June 21, Tollman said.
Those plans are still evolving, but more information will be available as the June 21 date approaches, she said.
According to the international Make Music Day website, there are plans for a virtual event going on in more than 85 U.S. cities and the entire states of Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont and Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.