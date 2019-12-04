Jennie-O Turkey Store announced today that the company distributed more than $4 million in discretionary bonuses to hourly and weekly farm salaried employees. This year is the 15th year of the program. Bonuses are based on the company’s performance during the fiscal year that ended Oct. 27, 2019.
“We’re proud to continue to share our success with our dedicated team members who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care for our turkeys and high-quality products for our customers and consumers,” said Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O. “We wouldn’t be the company we are today without an inspired team that ensures we remain one of the most trusted and successful turkey companies in the world.”
Those eligible for the bonus include approximately 6,200 hourly and farm salaried employees across all of Jennie-O’s operations in Minnesota and Wisconsin who were employed when the company’s most recent fiscal year ended and when the checks were distributed this week.
