Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) / Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) recently presented Dove Healthcare with the Exemplary Employer Award during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
DVR Business Services Consultant Wade Schenck shared, “Dove Healthcare was recognized because of their inclusiveness and commitment in job shadowing and hiring practices for individuals with disabilities; they understand the value of working with DVR; and have demonstrated a strong partnership. I want to say thank you to all of their locations for their openness to partnering with our consumers.”
Dove Healthcare’s Regional Director of Operations Jeremy Kiley accepted the award from DWD Chief Legal Counsel Pam McGillivray. Kiley commented, “Dove Healthcare has always sought to find community partnerships and collaboration. If it benefits Dove Healthcare and it benefits the communities we serve, we are in. This recognition affirms our mission to develop those partnerships with mutual respect for all.”
McGillivray said, “It is the least we can to do recognize the contributions that talented individuals bring to Wisconsin’s workforce, but without an employer recognizing the skills that these individuals possess and providing an opportunity, the countless, successful employment connections made through DVR and other disability organizations wouldn’t occur. Today, we celebrate the proud Wisconsin businesses that have made a commitment to an inclusive workforce and recognize the value that comes along with that commitment.”
Dove Healthcare consists of six skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers and five assisted living residences located in Barron, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Osseo, and Rice Lake. Core services include rehabilitation, post-hospital care, ventilator care, skilled nursing, long-term and end-of-life care, as well as assisted living and memory care. For more information, visit the website dovehealthcare.com.
