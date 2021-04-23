A 56-year-old former Chetek real estate business owner is in the Barron County Jail awaiting sentencing on June 18, 2021, in connection with a felony methamphetamine-related conviction, according to county Circuit Court records.
After a one-day trial Wednesday, April 21, a 12-member jury found Quinlan D. Thomas guilty of possession of meth with intent to sell, as well as two counts of felony bail jumping, in connection with the sale of meth to a confidential police informant on Dec. 4, 2018, at a boat landing near Chetek.
Read the April 28 editions of the Chetek Alert and Barron News-Shield for further information.
