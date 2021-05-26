A time-honored tradition will be renewed Monday, May 31, as dozens of veterans and hundreds of citizens will gather in communities across the News-Shield circulation area to observe Memorial Day.
Community events include:
• Barron – A parade begins in downtown Barron at the 3rd Street parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
At 9 a.m. there is a wreath drop at Yellow River bridge on La Salle Avenue and a gathering at Wayside Cemetery. Patriotic music will be performed, a scouts detail will circle the flagpole and the American Legion, VFW and AM Vets will post colors. A program will follow, including speakers, veteran Greg Roth and pastor Chad Halverson.
The program will conclude around 10:10 a.m. with a photo of all veterans present. The parade then proceeds to New Scandinavia Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Dallas Cemetery at 11:15 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. and Greenwood Cemetery at 12:15 a.m.
• Cameron – American Legion members are meeting at Cameron at 8 a.m. to begin a journey to five cemeteries where veterans are buried, including Pine Grove, Faaberg, Pioneer Rest, and New Sumner. At 11 a.m. there is a Memorial Day service at Sportsmans Park.
• Almena – Veterans and the public will gather at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, as VFW Post 8512 hosts its annual Memorial Day observance at Shadyside Park. The event includes a flag ceremony, wreath laying, a public speech, a rifle squad, and the playing of Taps. Speaking is Ladies Auxiliary President Amanda Williams.
• Prairie Farm – The Prairie Farm community is observing Memorial Day at Pioneer Park with a program starting at 10 a.m. Speaking is Sam Nelson, and the Prairie Farm Middle School band will perform. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The program is followed by a chicken dinner—a quarter-chicken is $10 and a half-chicken $12.
• Turtle Lake – Donalds-Hylkema American Legion Post 137 Is in charge of eight separate Memorial Day services starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the village park. Veterans will then travel to other ceremonies at Bethany Cemetery, near Twin Town, St. Charles Cemetery on County Hwy. D, Moon Lake Cemetery, County Hwy. K, and three cemeteries in and near Turtle Lake: St. Ann’s, Mount Hope, and Lake View. The final event is a ceremony at Wayside Boat Landing, Upper Turtle Lake, honoring those lost at sea.
An advertisement elsewhere in this week’s News-Shield carries additional information about Memorial Day ceremonies.
