By Ryan Urban
Though cases of COVID-19 are continuing to decline, the virus is still taking lives in Barron County.
Barron County Public Health reported five more deaths as a result of COVID-19 in its weekly report, issued Monday, Feb. 28. The pandemic death toll in the county is now 132 people.
The good news is that cases dropped again, down to 49 this week, compared to 84 last week and 109 the week before that.
Hospitalizations are also declining rapidly. Among 26 northwest Wisconsin hospitals there were a total of 47 COVID-19 patients, and six people in intensive care units, as of Tuesday, March 1.
Statewide, there are fewer than 100 people in ICU with COVID-19. This is the lowest level this year and the lowest since last summer.
Last week the CDC introduced a new COVID-19 Community Level tool which classifies every county in the U.S. into low, medium, or high, based largely on hospitalizations and local hospital capacity.
Barron County COVID-19 activity is still classified as “high.” This means masks are still recommended, while they are not at lower classifications.
But many health officials are urging precautions.
Dr. Gregory Poland, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert, stated this week, “We still have a large group of people in the U.S. under the age of five who are not yet immunized. We have a rapidly changing situation. We have large numbers of immunocompromised people.”
Poland said long COVID is still a risk, too, and therefore masks, vaccination and booster doses are still strongly encouraged.
Free masks are now available in some local retail stores.
Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from https://www.covidtests.gov/.
COVID-19 testing is offered at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
