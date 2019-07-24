Yvonne Ritchie, Barron County Treasurer reminds taxpayers that 2018 postponed real estate taxes are due on or before July 31, 2019. City of Rice Lake 2018 property taxes MUST be paid to the Rice Lake City Clerk’s Office. All other property taxes in Barron County must be paid to the Barron County Treasurer.
Back tax receipts won’t be mailed unless a self-addressed, stamped envelope is enclosed with the tax payment. Payment options, tax amounts, and payment status can be found on the Barron County Website at www.barroncountywi.gov. Click on “Online Tax Data” under the “Quick Links” side bar to pay online with a credit card or by e-check (there is an additional fee if using the online payment options).
Persons with questions should call the Barron County Treasurer’s office at 715-537-6280.
