A pair of arrests have been made in connection with the alleged armed robbery of a teen-aged girl Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019, at a convenience gas station in Polk County, the Amery Police Department has reported.
According to an announcement released just after 12 noon today July 11, 2019, a juvenile female was taken at gunpoint into a vehicle at the Holiday station in Amery.
The girl was later robbed of money and released. Witnesses provided police with information about the suspect vehicle. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department produced a bulletin received in Barron County later yesterday evening.
Deputies from Polk and Burnett counties tracked down the suspect vehicle, stopped a driver and a passenger, and made two arrests.
Police declined to release further details.
Read the July 17 News-Shield for further information.
