Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to enter the Bell Press Trail Cam Contest, sponsored by the local newspapers and Ardisam, in Cumberland, for the best trail camera photos of 2021.
Each week, contestants should submit trail camera photos and a weekly winner (best photo) will be determined and featured in The Chetek Alert, Barron News-Shield, Bloomer Advance and the Ladysmith News. The weekly winner will then be entered to win one of three prizes: a Rivers Edge Two-Plex two-person tree stand (first place, $330 value); Barronett Blinds Pentagon Crater Core (second place, $270 value); or a Barronett Blinds Prowler 300 (third place, $150 value).
The contest will run from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Nov. 30. Photos must be from Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk or Washburn counties. All submissions must have the 2021 date and time stamp visible on photos. No photo shopping is allowed.
Email photos to tyler@thechetekalert.com.
