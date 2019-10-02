Barron and other northwest Wisconsin counties are part of an interactive map that helps residents and tourists track the progress of turning leaves.
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has an interactive fall color map that allows users to follow peak fall colors throughout the state.
A pulldown menu includes the predicted weather for the day, as well as special events, things to do and places to eat.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a link to the map on its website, as well.
The report for Barron and nearby counties as of Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, is as follows:
Barron County — 35 percent peak color, with the expected peak coming during the second week of October.
Spooner/Washburn County — 25 percent, with peak color the first week of October.
Sawyer County — Hayward, 35 percent color, peak colors expected the second week; Cable, 45 percent with peak color during the final week of September.
Douglas County — Minong, 25 percent, peak color first week of October; Superior, 45 percent and peak color during the same week; Iron River, 30 percent, peak color second week of October.
Rusk County -- 20 percent color, but peak color is expected soon, during the first week of October.
Polk County — 15 percent color, peak color during the third week of October.
Dunn County — 15 percent and peak color in the first week of October.
Chippewa County — 10 percent, peak color in the third week of October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.