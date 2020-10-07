Preventing common flu from complicating the COVID-19 pandemic is the goal of a statewide campaign urging people to get their flu shots this fall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In a Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, press release, DHS officials said that by getting their flu shots, Wisconsinites can help reduce illness and hospitalization “to protect our frontline health care workers and hospital systems who will continue to care for people with COVID-19.”
Only 42 percent of Wisconsin residents got a shot last year, “leaving nearly two-thirds of people at higher risk of getting the flu,” DHS added.
Last year, the state agency documented 36,175 flu cases, 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations, and 183 deaths, including three children.
According to the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, residents of the News-Shield circulation area may have several options, in addition to flu shot clinics at local businesses such as Barron Hometown Pharmacy and CVS.
“Community members may also contact their local healthcare providers who offer influenza vaccinations,” said Sarah Turner, public health specialist.
“Many large employers also provide onsite influenza vaccinations at worksites,” she said. “People can contact their human resources department to see if their employer provides this benefit.”
In cooperation with area schools, Barron County Public Health will offer free influenza vaccinations to students at the schools during the school day.
“Parents should watch for information on these clinics in late September and early October,” Turner said. “Only students with completed consent forms are vaccinated at the schools.”
Public Health provides free influenza vaccinations to children 6 months of age through 18 years old at its Barron office, on the second floor of the County Government Center.
Parents/guardians may bring their children to Public Health weekdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the influenza vaccination. Other times are available by appointment by calling (715) 537-5691, extension 6442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.