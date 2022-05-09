On May 7, 2022, at 6:55 p.m., the Barron County 911 center received a call of a subject yelling for help from a pontoon on Prairie Lake. Subject stated that they could not locate a male in the water. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene along with the Cameron Fire Department, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue Team, Chetek Ambulance, WI DNR and Lifelink Helicopter.
At about 8 p.m., a diver located the male in the water a few feet from where the boat was anchored and was brought to shore. Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Initial investigation, based on witness statements, show a possible medical event before falling into the water. The deceased is Casey Hayden, age 39 of Black River Falls.
The The Barron County Medical Examiner will be completing an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Per Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff
