The Almena VFW Post 8512 and its Auxiliary will hold a benefit for Jeremy Nevin on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
The benefit will include a gun raffle, sponsored by the VFW, and a spaghetti dinner and basket raffles, sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary.
The meal will be served from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Vet’s Club, 201 Soo Ave. E., and includes dine-in or curbside pickup. The cost will be a free will offering.
Nevin was in an accident on one of those brutal cold nights in mid-February and ended up with severe frostbite over 80 percent of his body, according to the event sponsors.
He spent about 20 days in the burn unit at Hennepin County Medical Center Hospital Minnesota to receive treatment. It’s not known how soon Nevin can return to work.
Your support will be greatly appreciated.
