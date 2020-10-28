Placing Barron County residents in special care due to crime and mental health issues is costing the county an estimated $2.5 million, and the state of Wisconsin ought to help with that expense, members of the Barron County board of Supervisors Executive Committee learned Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
More state assistance with child placements (some the result of the county’s continuing issue with methamphetamine addiction) is among the goals that could be sought later this year by the Wisconsin Counties Association, according to Jeff French, county administrator.
To fund its placement expenses, the county must turn to its largest source of local revenue -- property taxes, French told the committee.
“How are these (child and mental health) placement costs tied to real property values?” he asked.
The county ought to have a remedy when placement costs intrude on the county budget, according to French.
He said local authorities would work with the Wisconsin Counties Association on this goal, as well as two others – the use of sales taxes for municipal and county highway maintenance and construction costs, and adjusting state property tax levy limits to the local consumer price index.
“Will the (Counties Association) lobbyists meet with our legislators?” asked Supervisor Burnell Hanson, Dist. 21, Rice Lake.
French said local state legislators would be approached in November, and a state-level meeting is planned in February, as the Legislature begins work on a new two-year (2021-23) budget.
In other action during its Oct. 27 meeting, the Executive Committee:
• Agreed to spend up to $30,000 to have all county-owned buildings appraised for insurance purposes. The goal is to bring the county’s insurance levels in line with current building replacement costs.
• Voted to issue bonds on Dec. 2, 2020, to fund the $25 million County Highway Department main garage and associated buildings. The County Board approved the project earlier in the fall.
• Approved a final budget resolution for the 2021 county budget, which includes funding for a full-time recreation officer for the Sheriff’s Department.
Also attending the meeting were supervisors Russell Rindsig, Dist. 17 town of Bear Lake; Karolyn Bartlett, Dist. 5, Dallas; Dale Heinecke, Dist. 29, town of Maple Plain; Jerry McRoberts, Dist. 19, Marv Thompson, Dist. 20, and Stanley Buchanan, Dist. 25, all of Rice Lake; Don Horstman, Dist. 26, town of Stanfold, and Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake, county board chair
