The Barron FFA chapter had four members compete at the District 3 Leadership Development Events on Friday, Jan. 21, hosted by the Lake Holcombe FFA Chapter. The FFA Leadership Development Events, formerly called Speaking Contests, include seven different contests that test an FFA member’s skills and abilities in public speaking in a variety of settings.
These contests are Parliamentary Procedure, Prepared Public Speaking, Discussion Meet, Extemporaneous Speaking, FFA Creed Recitation, Employment Skills and Middle School FFA Quiz Bowl. First and second place finishers will compete at the Sectional level on March 29, 2022 at Flambeau High School
Barron FFA member results were as follows:
Employment Skills
1st place- Isabella Lyste
2nd place- Greta Scheps
Creed Speaking
1st place- Drew Scheps
Discussion Meet
1st place- Mackaylah Waibel
Extemporaneous Speaking
2nd place- Mackaylah Waibel
