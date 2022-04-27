FFA Speaking Contest participants

Barron FFA members recently competed the District 3 FFA Leadership Development events, hosted at Lake Holcombe High School on Jan. 21, 2022. Pictured (from left) are Greta Scheps, second; Employment Skills; Drew Scheps, first place, FFA Creed; Mackaylah Waibel, first place, Discussion Meet, second place, Extemporaneous Speaking; Isabella Lyste, first place, Employment Skills. All four members will move on to the sectional contest at Flambeau High School in March.

The Barron FFA chapter had four members compete at the District 3 Leadership Development Events on Friday, Jan. 21, hosted by the Lake Holcombe FFA Chapter. The FFA Leadership Development Events, formerly called Speaking Contests, include seven different contests that test an FFA member’s skills and abilities in public speaking in a variety of settings.

These contests are Parliamentary Procedure, Prepared Public Speaking, Discussion Meet, Extemporaneous Speaking, FFA Creed Recitation, Employment Skills and Middle School FFA Quiz Bowl. First and second place finishers will compete at the Sectional level on March 29, 2022 at Flambeau High School

Barron FFA member results were as follows:

Employment Skills

1st place- Isabella Lyste

2nd place- Greta Scheps

Creed Speaking

1st place- Drew Scheps

Discussion Meet

1st place- Mackaylah Waibel

Extemporaneous Speaking

2nd place- Mackaylah Waibel