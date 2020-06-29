At 2:30 p.m. today, Monday, June 29, 2020, Barron County recorded its first death due to the coronavirus. According to the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services, the individual passed away Sunday, June 28.
The patient was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 19, the announcement added.
"Please join us in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life," the announcement said.
The department added a reminder "that COVID-19 is still here, (and) it is in our communities."
Physical distancing and other recommendations should be followed, the announcement said.
Precautions include:
• Stay home if you are sick
• Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others
• Avoid all non-essential trips
• Wash your hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds
• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
• Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze
• Avoid touching your face
• If you get sick, call your doctor or hospital before going in
• Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC); https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/
For further information, call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211, or follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.