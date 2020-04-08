Slowing sales during the global COVID-19 pandemic have slowed lottery ticket sales, according to the Mega Millions Consortium, an organization that also includes the Wisconsin Lottery.
In an announcement released Thursday, April 2, 2020, the consortium announced it has adjusted the games’ starting jackpot downward.
The consortium “will determine the amounts of subsequent starting jackpots and jackpot increases on a drawing-by-drawing basis,” the announcement said.
Since there was no jackpot winner on April 3, “the jackpot will roll to an annuitized value of $127 million,” the release said.
The next new starting jackpot and the rate at which the jackpot increases will be established based on game sales and interest rates, with no fixed minimum amount. Subsequent jackpot amounts will be determined and announced prior to each drawing. Previously, the jackpot started at $40 million, and the minimum increase was $5 million for each roll.
Refunds available
Because of the changes, the Wisconsin Lottery will reimburse players who bought a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket on or before April 4, 2020 for multiple consecutive drawings.
The buyers must mail in a reimbursement form before the draw(s) for which the player is seeking reimbursement.
To download a form, visit: https://wilottery.com/pbmmreimbursement
Send the original ticket or tickets and the completed claim form to: Multidraw Reimbursement Prizes, PO Box 777 Madison, Wis., 53774
The Wisconsin Lottery must receive the Multidraw Reimbursement claim form and the original ticket or tickets no later than May 14, 2020, in order to be eligible for reimbursement.
Players should allow 4-6 weeks for processing.
