The 5th annual Barron County Cops & Robbers Donut Dash will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds. For the fourth year in a row, participants will be honoring law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. This year, fallen officers will be honored in a very special way. All registered participants can run/walk in honor of a fallen officer by affixing a sticker that contains the name and photo of a fallen officer. All of the fallen officers in the U.S. since July 21, 2018, will be represented.
The run/walk, previously scheduled for July 20, had to be rescheduled due to a tornado that went through Barron County the evening before the event, which created a problem with staffing.
The run/walk will start just inside the entrance to the fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by the sheriff’s office, and the proceeds go to the Barron County Law Enforcement Foundation, which then uses the funds for the Shop With A Cop program.
The 2018 holiday season saw the largest number of children provided with gift cards to shop with deputies and officers from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and the Barron, Chetek, Cumberland, Four Corners, Rice Lake and Turtle Lake police departments.
The children use the gift cards to shop for their families for the holiday. After shopping, the kids and officers have dinner together. Pre-registered entrants received a bag back in July that contained a free pass to the fair, T-shirt, and bib. If you were registered then and did not get your bag, it will be at the fairgrounds on the morning of the event. New registrants will receive their items the day of the run/walk. The extra T-shirts for those who register the day of the run/walk are first come, first serve. There will also be lots of donuts on hand.
You do not have to be a runner. Participants are welcome to walk the route. Some participant dress in costumes, and the ”prison” theme seems to be the most popular. Don’t forget to bring your strollers. Kids under age 7 attend free. Due to the potential for hot weather, bringing dogs is not encouraged.
Online registration is now closed, but again, you can register the day of the event. Persons interested in keeping up with what is going on with the race can go to the Barron County Sheriff’s Facebook page or look for the Cops & Robbers Donut Dash 5K event on Facebook. Email barrondonutdash@gmail.com with any questions.
