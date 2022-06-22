A dozen 2022 area high school graduates have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Sterling Bank. The scholarships are intended to help students pay for their pursuit of a college education. Three students each from Barron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Luck and Rice Lake High Schools were chosen by their school’s faculty or scholarship committees to receive the award.
During the past 14 years, Sterling Bank has awarded $168,000 in scholarships to nearly 170 area students. Scholarships are awarded based on an applicant’s demonstration of leadership, good judgment, work ethic and character. Also considered is participation in scholastic and/or athletic endeavors, volunteer activities, pursuit of academic excellence and the desire to better the community.
This year’s Sterling Bank Scholarship winners from Barron High School were Awalow Bundid, Janica Skjerly and Sam Baumgard. Bundid is planning to attend UW-River Falls and is leaning toward a degree in Business. Skjerly has enrolled in Northwood Technical College and will pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education. Baumgard is planning to attend UW-La Crosse and will major in Physical Education.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School scholarship recipients were Lana Blumer, Greta Jorstad and Marissa Zelek. Blumer is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison to study Biology.
Jorstad will pursue a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders at UW-Eau Claire. Zelek has chosen to attend UW-Eau Claire Barron County to pursue a degree in either History or Psychology
Audrie Amos, Justin Adams and Madelynn Becker were selected from Luck High School. Amos plans to attend UW-Stout with the intent to become a Construction Project Manager. Adams has enrolled at Pine Technical & Community College and will study Engineering. Becker will attend the University of Minnesota, with plans to pursue a career as a licensed psychiatrist.
This year’s winners from Rice Lake High School were Abigail Greisen, Callie Karstens and Jillian Brunette. Greisen plans to attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison to study Chemistry. Karstens will pursue degrees in Marketing and Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Brunette has enrolled at the University of Minnesota-Duluth to study Biology and Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences.
Congratulations and best wishes to all of this year’s scholarship winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.