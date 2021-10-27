Barron VFW Post 8338 will be holding their 75th birthday celebration Saturday, Nov. 6, at the VFW Post. The event will include a formal ceremony at noon. Speakers from across the state will be attending. A new 40-foot flagpole near Hwy. 8 will be dedicated along with a new street sign. A meal will follow the ceremony.
The flagpole will be dedicated in the name of Barron County resident Captain Maurice Raymond Amundson, USMC. Captain Amundson was killed in action during the second battle for Guam on July 27, 1944. Captain Amundson was awarded the Navy Cross for his actions during the battle. The Navy Cross is the second highest military award recognizing extraordinary heroism in battle. It is second to the Medal of Honor.
