Dr. Alyce Hines has joined the staff at Barron Veterinary Clinic, owner Don Peterson announced last week.
Hines, a native of Ellsworth, started her new job at Barron on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She comes to Barron after spending a year in practice in Sheldon, Iowa.
“This opportunity opened, and I wanted to move closer to home, so it worked out perfectly,” Hines said Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Hines is a 2018 graduate of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, St. Kitt’s, West Indies.
“It’s an accelerated program,” she said. “You don’t do the full four years. The program takes two and one-half years, and there is a clinical year that we do in the U.S. in order to get state licensing. My clinical year was at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”
After completing veterinary school and her year at Madison, Hines traveled to New South Wales, Australia, where she served as a veterinary technician tech for a 2,000-cow dairy farming operation in Bringelly, a community located about 45 minutes east of Sydney.
Hines is a 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with an emphasis in pre-veterinary science and dairy science. She grew up on a dairy farm in Pierce County, a 65-cow Holstein herd owned by her uncles, Dean and Dale Hines.
The Hines brothers work for Ellsworth Creamery, Dean as a fieldsman and Dale as a hauler.
“Dale is still very involved in a lot of ag programs around the area,” Hines said. “He helped with Farm Technology Day,” which made an appearance in Barron County in July 2013.
Hines is the daughter of Ellsworth area residents Wally and Lisa Hines. She has a younger brother, Parker, now serving with the U.S. Air Force in Anchorage, Alaska.
A resident of Rice Lake, she enjoys “mainly outdoor activities” such as 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, hunting, hiking, and spending time with family.
