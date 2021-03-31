U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported last week that the bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has quadrupled since 2009 to more than 316,000.
Those gains are evident in Barron County and throughout northwest Wisconsin, too, according to eagle nest data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In 2009, there were 1,148 eagle nests observed in the state. In 2019, there were 1,684 observed in aerial surveying and by volunteer reports from birders and landowners.
No count was done in 2020 due to COVID-19, the first year cancelled since the count began in 1973. The count is typically done from February through May when eagles are nesting.
Barron County has had consistently strong eagle numbers for several years.
Since 2005, observed occupied nests have ranged from 22-30. Bald eagles were removed from the Wisconsin Endangered Species List in 1997 and the federal list in 2007.
But during the 1970s there were many years when few or no occupied nests were observed.
In 1972, the U.S. government banned DDT, an insecticide that was shown to travel up the food chain to eagles. The chemical caused eggshells to weaken and break when an eagle sat down to incubate her eggs.
DDT impacted other fish eating birds, like osprey, as well.
Barron County was home to 15 of the 535 osprey nests observed in Wisconsin in 2019.
“After use of DDT ceased, eagle and osprey nesting success improved greatly and populations of both species increased as a result,” said Ryan Magana, a DNR ecologist based in Spooner. “Another likely reason for increased success of eagles in modern times is that their nests and nest trees are protected by the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, and the public has been largely compliant with the federal guidance with respect to this law.
“The guidance provides recommendations for a wide variety of activities, including timber harvest, road work and home construction.”
There have also been fewer instances of people shooting eagles. People would shoot them to prevent predation on farm fowl, by mistake or just because they could.
Threats to eagles, ospreys and other birds persist, and there are things everyone can do to help.
“Use only non-lead fishing tackle and ammunition,” said Magana. “Lead poisoning in eagles, loons, swans and other birds continues to be a problem across the region.”
He also advises to avoid use of rodenticides.
“Once a rodent has perished from consuming poisonous bait, their carcass may be fed on by predators and the poison will negatively affect them as well, sometimes resulting in death,” said Magana.
Caution is also urged when driving.
“When driving in rural areas at highway speed, be alert and aware of wildlife activity in roadside ditches. Eagles and other birds often feed on roadkill and these birds can and do end up in collisions with vehicles, often ending in mortality for the bird,” said Magana.
Given these threats, diminished or not, residents and visitors to northwest Wisconsin can be thankful for each sighting of a bald eagle — a bold national symbol, a sacred bird to tribes and awe-inspiring creature to all nature lovers.
