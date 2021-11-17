Editor’s Note: This is the first article in a series of profiles of local veterans. The News-Shield is highlighting one veteran per month for their service to the country and the community.
By Ryan Urban
David Peterson served 22 years in the U.S. Military, a commitment that continues to this day through his involvement in a number of veterans organizations. Among them is the Barron VFW Post 8338, where Peterson served a stint as Post Commander that culminated in winning two state awards.
Peterson, and his wife, Denise, have lived in Barron for more than 20 years.
Peterson is a Melrose native. He said a simple love of country led him to join the service. His father, Pliny Peterson, also served, stationed aboard the USS Passumpic during the Korean War 1950-53.
Peterson signed up through the delayed entry program in December of 1984.
He completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood and later ended up at Ft. Bragg for 4 years of active duty in the U.S. Army.
Peterson was deployed to Honduras in 1987 and 1988 as a combat engineer building roads, airstrips and other infrastructure.
Peterson was discharged in 1989 and moved on to a long career in the National Guard, which included numerous foreign deployments as well.
Peterson served in a number of National Guard units around the state, including Tomahawk, Rhinelander, Black River Falls, Mauston and Neillsville. He said he moved around as opportunities for promotions came up.
Deployments included Panama in 1992, Germany in 1996, Nicaragua in 2002 and Iraq in 2004.
He arrived in Iraq on Thanksgiving Day 2004 and returned on Halloween Day 2005.
Peterson served as a motor sergeant, running the motorpool, based out of a patrol base in Sumarra.
During that deployment, two fellow members of Charlie Company of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry were killed in action. They were Charles Kauffman, of Fairchild, and Todd Olson, of Loyal.
“Those were the saddest two days of my life,” said Peterson.
Peterson’s service also put him in harm’s way.
On Aug. 25, 2005, he was injured in a mortar attack, and was later awarded a Purple Heart.
After Iraq, Peterson stayed in the National Guard for another year before retiring in 2006.
Veterans groups have been central to Peterson’s life since retiring from military service.
“You can still contribute to the community,” said Peterson. “It feels good to give your time and energy to an organization that’s done so much good for the community. It’s all impact stuff.”
Besides the VFW, Peterson is also a member of the Barron American Legion Post 212, Barron Amvets Post 888, a Disabled American Veterans chapter in Rice Lake and the Winona, Minnesota, chapter of Order of the Purple Heart.
Peterson said veterans groups are important for camaraderie and support, no matter the particulars of a person’s military service.
“All of us understand what they’ve been through, because we’ve all been there,” he said.
Peterson said everyone should remember the importance of veterans and their service.
“They’re the one-percent. The rest of the 99 percent needs to realize what they’ve done,” said Peterson. “I don’t regret a day of my service. I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished.”
