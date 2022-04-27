The Almena Citizens for Education will host their 14th annual Barron Area Montessori School Brat Feed and Book Sale fundraiser Thursday, May 5, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Barron Montessori School, 230 Lulu Avenue, Almena.
Join the fun by buying a chance to dunk local residents, teachers and staff. The event, which includes a gently-used book sale, games, prizes and a silent auction, will be held rain or shine. Your choice of entrees includes an Almena Meat Company brat plate for $5 or a hot dog plate for $4. The meal includes chips, beans, a drink and dessert.
For more information, to volunteer or to donate to the silent auction, call 715-357-3263 or email kellert@barron.k12.wi.us.
