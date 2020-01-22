Farmers of the Barron County Watersheds (FBCW), a producer-led group working within Barron County’s Watersheds, will be hosting a winter meeting Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10 am. to 2:30 pm. at Rolling Oaks Supper Club in Barron.
Lunch will be provided. Continuing Education Credits will also be available for those that would like them. Please RSVP either via email to Craig Hamernik at hamernik@chibardun.net or by calling/texting 715-418-0053 by Jan. 24.
This year’s meeting will feature Jason Cavadini, Jeff and Jake Lake, and Logan Dwyer. Cavadini is the Assistant Superintendent and Agronomist at the University of Wisconsin Marshfield Research Station. He has successfully demonstrated the principles of no-till farming and how it can work just as well on the heavy, more poorly-drained soils as well as other more well-drained soil types.
He will discuss no-till research being done in central Wisconsin and the benefit no-till has on soils. Cavadini will also share his expertise on cover crops and no till farming.
Jeff and Jake Lake of Lake Family Farms were selected as the 2019 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award winner. They will discuss what they did to earn that award as well as modern land stewardship strategies using precision technology. The Lakes also use perennial borders on many of their fields. Those efforts earned them the Precision Ag Farmer of the Year Award in 2018. Logan Dwyer will discuss the how’s and why’s of 60” corn and grazing cover crops.
The FBCW will also be explaining it’s plans for the 2020 Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant it received.
Please watch for more details.
To contact the group regarding the winter meeting or any of their efforts, please contact Clayton Wohlk at (715) 641-0942, Andy Bensend at (715) 296-7628, Karyn Schauf at (715) 790-7202, Craig Hamernik at (715) 418-0053, or Logan Dywer at (715) 651-9803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.